Sangam 2019: 16 colleges participate in Rangoli competition on day 4

BHADARWAH: Scores of students from 32 colleges of the state, who are participating in 5 day long mega Sangam Festival, on Monday converged at indoor badminton court of Bhadarwah Campus to participate and witness the Rangoli competition on Monday.

About 16 teams from different colleges and off-site campuses of Jammu University displayed their creative skills with colours on 4th day of the mega event.

The “Sangam” festival, which has become an eagerly awaited event of the annual calendar for the students across the state is being organised by 4 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian army in collaboration with Bhadarwah Campus since last 10 years.

Earlier, External Relation Officer (ERO) Bhadarwah Campus and Dr Umesh Chowdhary, who also coordinated the event, highlighted the importance of the colours in one’s life. The students listened very patiently and pledged that they will try to add colours in the life of others as they fill different colours in their own made Rangolis.

The students participated in this competition with great enthusiasm. In this one hour long competition, the Students tried to prove their talent in the best possible way. They made different Rangolis depicting beautiful pictures of “environment, gods, birds, geometrical designs beside symbolizing social issues through colour pattern.

The adjudicators had to face tough time to judge the competitors.

The competition was supervised by Dr Umesh Chowdhary, Netu Parihar and Ayesha Zakir.

The judges were senior Journalist Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai and renowned educationist Kailash K Chander.