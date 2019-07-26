Sandhya pays homage to martyrs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sandhya Gupta, founder of women club ‘Meri Pehchaan’ visited Drass and paid homage to martyrs who sacrificed their life for the sake of nation.

She recently attended a homage paying ceremony of Martyr Lt Puneet Nath Dutt at Defence Colony, Delhi and evening programme at Chinmaya Misson.

The programme was organised by Vikas Manhas, for remembering Ashok Chakra awardee, Lt Puneet Nath Dutt. The mother of Puneet, Anita Dutt and sister, Divya Dutt were also present.

Sandhya Gupta appealed to the people of the country to remember these brave martyrs who showed the courage to sacrifice their lives for the country.

General V.K Singh (Retd), GOC Delhi area, Lieutenant Gen A.B Mistry, Ghazal singer, Jitendra Singh Jamwal, Guru Kanika Ghosh Singh, Romy Sharma and Abhishek Rali were also present.

The families of martyrs namely Lt Col Rajesh Gulati, Major Vibhuti Dhondiyal, Major Dhruv Yadav, Lance Naik Arun Singh, Para Trooper Naik Ram Singh and Captain Daljinder Singh were felicitated on the occasion.

Sandhya also visited ‘Kargil Niwas’ in Dwarka Sector 18, Delhi and honoured 30 women of the martyrs families.