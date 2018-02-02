Sanction for prosecution pending in 25 graft cases since 2 yrs to 3 decades

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Amid the tall claims of zero tolerance on corruption, sanction for prosecution eludes in 25 graft cases registered against 52 persons, including former minister and National Conference leader Jagjeevan Lal, with State Vigilance Organisation (SVO), Crime Branch (CB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since the past over 29 to two years.In a written reply to a query of MLA Rajouri Choudhary Qamar Hussain, the government on Monday disclosed the particulars of the minister and the officials against whom sanction for prosecution is pending disposal till date, indicating the reasons for such pendency. The SVO cases pending for sanction include FIR (30/12) registered against Shahnaz Ahmad Dar, the then AEE Contractual SSA Budgam. Shahnaz was booked in a trap case. The case was referred to School Education Department for taking further necessary action on December 26, 2017.FIR (9/89) was registered against Jagjeeven Lal, the then MLA/ Minister Food & Supplies and Hospitality and Protocol Departments. Jagjeeven was booked for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets. The case file was returned by the Law Department with the advice to depute an officer, well acquainted with the facts of the case to discuss the case with Advocate General, J&K. Accordingly, the same was conveyed to SVO on February 7, 2017 followed last reminder on December 6, 2017.FIR 3/14 was registered against Gulzar Ahmad Lone, the then Senior Assistant in the office of Joint Director Animal Husbandry Department in a trap case. The case was referred to the Department of Law, Justice & PA for opinion on January 23, 2018.FIR 19/2014 was registered against Firdous Sultan, the then Tehsildar Budgam,Ali Mohammad Malik, the then Naib Tehsildar, Kowari. The accused were booked for bungling in implementation of J&K State Land (Vesting of Ownership Occupants) Act, 2001. FIR 13/12 was registered against Ghulam Nabi Balwan, the then ACD Kishtwar. Chet Singh son of Jodh Ram, resident of Nagseni Tehsil and District Kishtwar, the then Junior Assistant in BDO office Drabshalla. Nabi Balwan, the then ACD Kishtwar. Chet Singh son of Jodh Ram, resident of Nagseni Tehsil and District Kishtwar, the then Junior Assistant in BDO office Drabshalla. The accused were booked for misappropriation of funds. The government clarified that some clarifications have been sought from the SVO on January 16, 2018. FIR 12/12 was registered against Ghulam Mustafa, the then Senior Assistant (Criminal Clerk) Munsif Court JMC Gool, Bhushan Lal, the then Jamadar posted in Court of Additional District and Sessions. The accused were booked in trap case. The case was referred to the Law Department for accord of sanction on November 23, 2017.FIR 22/14 was registered against Ghulam Jeelani Rafiquee, the then Rent Collector, Mohammad Salim Khan, the then Deputy Custodian, Central Khurshid Ahmad Khanday, the then Junior Assistant Custodian Department, Jammu, Javid Ahmad Bhat, the then Junior Assistant Custodian Department, Jammu. The accused were booked for illegal appointments. The case was referred to Revenue Department for accord of sanction on February 14, 2016, followed By latest reminder on December 6, 2017.FIR 20/07 was registered against Showkat Ali, the then Statistical Officer, Housing Department for possessing disproponiate assets. The case was referred to the Department of Law, Justice and PA for opinion on January 24, 2018.FIR 25/11 was registered against Mukhtar-ul-Aziz Zargar, the then ADC/Collector, Srinagar, Krishan Sadhu, the then XEn, R&B Construction Division-Ill, Ganderbal, Gh. Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, the then Land Acquisition Clerk for misappropriation of funds. The government clarified that stay has been granted by High Court, vide order dated April 21, 2017. The SVO has been advised to file urgency memo for early disposal of the case vide letter dated September 12, 2017. FIR 20/14 was registered against Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Peer, the then Junior Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Division Handwara, Akhter Mohi-ud-Din Baba, the then Draftsman I&FC Handwara, Irfan Ahmad Bhat, the then Draftsman, I&FC Division Handwara. The accused were booked for misappropriation of funds. The government clarified that comments have been sought from SVO and PHE, I&FC Department and a reminder was issued on September 28, 2017.The cases pending for sanction with autonomous bodies include FIR 02/2001 was registered against Mohammad Yousuf Baba, the then Manager-II State Cooperative Bank Branch, Ganderbal, Mohammad Afzal Dar, the then Manager-II Cooperative Bank Branch, Ganderbal, Abdul Hamid Rather, the then Clerk, State Cooperative Bank Branch, Ganderbal. The accused were booked for disbursement of loan in favour of fictitious units.Sanction to the prosecution in respect of employees of the KVIB was accorded by the Khadi and Village Industries Board vide Order dated 21.02.2011. In respect of the employees of Cooperative Bank, Ganderbal, the case was forwarded to the Cooperative Department on July 7, 2008, for accord of partly prosecution sanction.However, sanction order dated April 11, 2016 forwarded by the Cooperative department was returned back on June 22, 2017 followed by last reminder on December 19, 2017 for issuing a detailed sanction order, which is awaited.FIR 01/2008 was registered against Ghulam Nabi, the then Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry, Kathua. Arshad Rehman Mughal, the then Supervisor, SFC Bhaderwah. Parvez Tasadiq Malik, the then Supervisor, then Dy. Manager, SFC Bhaderwah. Sukh Raj Padha, the then Supervisor, SFC Bhaderwah. Javed Iqbal Wani, the then Supervisor SFC, Mukand Ballabh, the then Junior Accounts Officer, SFC. The accused were booked for misappropriation of funds. The prosecution sanction was declined by the State Forest Corporation against the accused involved in the case, except Tasadaq Malik, the then Dy. Manager SFC Bhaderwah against whom decision is awaited from the SFC. Last reminder was issued on September 26, 2017 to intimate the present status of the case.FIR 23/2005 was registered against Sheikh Saleem, the then Lecturer Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT, Srinagar (Expert). Saad Parvez, the then Lecturer Department of Mechanical Engineering NIT, Srinagar. The accused were booked for misappropriation of funds. The case was referred to the Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hazratbal, Srinagar for partly prosecution sanction in respect of NIT employees on December 6, 2012, followed by last reminder on January 12, 2017. The SVO was also requested vide letter dated August 24, 2016 to provide the requisite relevant documents to the NIT followed by reminder on October 6, 2017.FIR 10/2009 was registered against Ghulam Rasool Soil, the then Ancillary Labour, FCI Godown Sheikhpora, Budgam in a trap case. The sanction was issued by the FCI vide No. FCI/ CGR/ LC/ 2013-14 dated July 13, 2017, but not accepted by the Vigilance Organization. The instant case was again referred to the General Manager, FCI Srinagar for fresh sanction on September 2, 2013, followed by last reminder on October 6, 2017.FIR 11/2012 was registered against Virender Singh Wazir, the then Junior Engineer, University Works Department, who was on deputation from PW(R&B) Department, Suresh Kumar, the then I/C Executive Engineer, University Works Department, Akash Bhola, the then Assistant Engineer, University Works Department for misappropriation of funds. The sanction to the prosecution was issued vide government order No.25-GAD(Vig) of 2014 dated October 4, 2014 in respect of Virender Singh Wazir, the then JE.However, the case was referred to the Jammu University on October 4, 2014 for accord of prosecution sanction in respect two engineers being the employees of that University. However, the same has been declined by the Jammu University. The Jammu University authorities has been requested vide letter dated December 7, 2017 to issue denial / grant of prosecution sanction in the shape of speaking order within a week’s time. In response, the University authorities have reiterated its earlier decision in this regard which is under examination.FIR 11/2008 was registered against Sanjay Handoo, the then Manager Government Joinery Mill Bari Brahamana Jammu, Bal Krishan, the then Accounts Assistant. The accused were booked for misappropriation of funds. The case was referred to Industries and Commerce Department on July 14, 2017 for accord of sanction, followed by latest reminder on December 6, 2017. However, the I&C department has sought some clarifications, which is under examination in the department.FIR 03/2009 was registered against Satya Paul Sharma, the then Manager, Jammu Rural Bank for misappropriation of funds. The case was referred to the Finance Department for sanction of prosecution on December 11, 2017.The Crime Branch cases pending for sanction include FIR 20/2006 registered against Vijay Kumar, the then Cashier JCC Bank Branch Reasi along with eight other bank employees of JCC for misappropriation of funds. The case wa referred to the Cooperative Department on September 15, 2015 for requisite prosecution sanction followed by latest reminder on December 29, 2017.FIR 15/2011 was registered against Imtiyaz Mehmood, the then Zonal Officer, Relief Zone Migrant Jammu for misappropriation of funds. The case was submitted for orders of the authorities on November 10, 2015, after receiving clarifications from Home Department. However, the case has not been received back in the GAD (Vigilance) Section, the government clarifies.FIR 21/2009 was registered against Ashwani Kumar, the then Cashier CAPD, Jammu for misappropriation of funds. The case was returned back to the Home Department on February 8, 2016 for some clarifications and documents followed by last reminder on June 12, 2017.FIR 04/2012 was registered against Mohammad Ashraf Wani, the then Manager, Central Cooperative Bank Shangus, Gul Mohammad Ganie, the then Clerk CC Bank Shangus, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, the then Accounts Clerk CC Bank Shangus for misappropriation of funds. The case was referred to the Cooperative Department for accord of prosecution sanction on October 10.2016 followed by reminder dated February 8, 2017.FIR 12/2013 was registered against Mohammad Amin Ganie, the then Patwari, Thatri Kishtwar, for issuance of fake RBA certificate. The case was referred back to the Home Department on November 28, 2017 for clarifications on the observations raised in the case.FIR 18/2014 was registered against Khursheed Ahmad, the then Constable ARP-013084 Auxiliary Police (SDRF) in a bribery case. The case is under examination. The CBI cases pending for sanction include FIR registered against Dharam Singh, the then Patwari Rajpur Domana for misuse of official position. Another case registered against Karam Dad, the then Patwari Narwal Bala, Jammu for misuse of official position. Both cases are under examination after receiving reply from CBI on January 15, 2018.