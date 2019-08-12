Samvedna holds plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Samvedna Society Jammu organised a plantation drive here on Sunday wherein various saplings were planted by participants. Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Chopra, Chairman Samvedna Society, said, “If we want to save the Mother Earth from global warming, we must clean and green our environment by planting more and more trees.” Ritesh Peer, Divyansh Gupta, Manoj Tandon, Nitansh Gupta and Vidhit Mahajan were also present on the occasion.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
Anurag Kashyap deletes Twitter account, claims parents and daughter were getting threats
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 2’ to release on December 13
Pak to ban all cultural exchanges with India: Report
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper