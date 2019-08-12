Samvedna holds plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Samvedna Society Jammu organised a plantation drive here on Sunday wherein various saplings were planted by participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Chopra, Chairman Samvedna Society, said, “If we want to save the Mother Earth from global warming, we must clean and green our environment by planting more and more trees.” Ritesh Peer, Divyansh Gupta, Manoj Tandon, Nitansh Gupta and Vidhit Mahajan were also present on the occasion.