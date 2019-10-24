Samphel calls on Namgyal, discusses issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh Affairs called on the Member Parliament Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgial and discussed various issues.

During the meeting, Namgyal hoped that under the supervision of Samphel, the administrative establishment of UT Ladakh will be fair and effective in every manner. “It is a proud moment and added advantage for people of Ladakh to have him, the true son of soil looking after the set-up of UT Ladakh,” he added.

Namgyal emphasised upon the need to increase budget size of Hill Councils of both Leh and Kargil Districts to ensure speedy development of these remotely located regions. He said that under UT Ladakh, all possible steps should be ensured to empower Hill Councils on financial ground.

He further asked him to ensure a free and fair recruitment during selection of candidates for new posts under UT Ladakh.