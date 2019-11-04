Sampheal calls on CEC Kargil, discusses issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Commissioner Secretary Ladakh Affairs, Rigzian Sampheal called on the Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan here on Saturday. Executive Councilor for Social Welfare, Aga Syed Mujtaba, Executive Councilor for Tourism, Phunsog Tashi and Executive Councilor for Works, Aga Syed Abbass Razvi were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary informed CEC that a meeting with regard to Budget of Ladakh UT is going to be held with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Finance Government in New Delhi on Monday and solicited requirements of the district to be projected.

The CEC further said that sufficient funds are required for machinery and equipments including electric transformers and poles, central heating system for health institutions during winter season, purchase of snow-cutter machines for road clearance operations on Zanskar and other roads in district, purchase of water supply pipes and other requirements.

The CEC further said that funds amounting to Rs 100 cr approx are required for completion of works and installation of central heating system of Council Secretariat Kargil.

The Commissioner Secretary informed the CEC that there would be no dearth of funds to meet developmental requirements of the twin districts of the Ladakh UT and the Government has kept a budgetary provision of Rs 5,75,449.78 lakh under the Revenue and Capital components for next five months of the current financial year.

Other issued discussed on the occasion included construction, repair and renovation works of Kargil Bhawan at Dwarka New Delhi, Girls Hostel at Sidhra Jammu, Kargil House Srinagar and Jammu, residential quarters for Directors, construction of centrally heated VIP guest houses, strengthening of District Motor Garages and purchase of new vehicles, augmentation of power supply during winters through Powergrid etc.

The CEC also flagged other winter related issues of district including movement of vehicles on Zojila pass till late winter until there is no heavy snowfall, setting up of a mechanism for operation of AN-32 Courier, MI-17 and Pawan Hans helicopter services to the district from Srinagar and Jammu during coming winter season.

Later, the Commissioner Secretary also chaired a meeting of the Head of Departments and district officers at Conference Hall Baroo to discuss the budgetary requirements of different departments for coming 5 months of the current financial year and budget estimates of year 2020-2021.

Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary; Director Accounts and Treasuries Ladakh Tahir Hussain, Director FCS&CA Ladakh Anil Koul, Director Tourism Ladakh Muhammad Mumtaz Ali, Director Horticulture Ladakh Tarvinder Singh and all district officers attended the meeting.