Samoon stresses on profit driven SRTC operations

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries and Transport Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, on Friday called for bringing down operational cost of SRTC besides stressed on the need for upgrading its infra for bringing efficiency in the Corporation’s functioning.

The Principal Secretary made these remarks during a meeting he chaired here to review the functioning of the State Road Transport Corporation. The meeting was attended by MD SRTC Dr Owais Ahmed and other senior officers of the Corporation.

During the meeting, Samoon was informed about the operational routes of the SRTC and the steps being taken to improve the working condition of the Corporation.

The Principal Secretary stressed on the officials to make all operations profit-driven so that the lost sheen of the Corporation is restored.

He also advised the officials to study transport corporations of other states for bringing down operational costs.

Dr Samoon also enquired about the routes of the e- buses besides status of installation of charging facilities for them.

Later, Dr Samoon also visited the Laribal Fish farm where he asked the officials to ensure proper feed and care of fishes so that their size grows exponentially.

He also said that he is hopeful that with the introduction of Rainbow Trout fish, more and more entrepreneurs will get attracted towards the fish farming due to its high returns.

“J&K state is blessed with abundant freshwater resources which are favourable for Rainbow Trout fish. It is our endeavor to tap the local potential for lessening the import bill of state on food products,” he added.

Dr Samoon also visited the Head office of Fisheries Department at TRC and directed for carrying out its renovation.