Samoon exhorts for strict adherence of road safety measures

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Principal Secretary Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, inaugurated a Road Safety awareness cum medical camp with theme “Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha” organised by Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), Udhampur for drivers, students and locals here today.

District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Om Parkash Pandey, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Regional Transport Officer Jammu, Dhananter Singh, ASP, Rajinder Katoch, DSP Traffic, Mujeeb -Ul- Rehman, President Municipal Council, Dr. Yogeshwar Gupta, Chief Education Officer, P.D Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. K.C Dogra, Councillors, Sarpanchs and other officers and officials, representatives of Transport Unions, drivers, conductors and prominent people attended the camp.

More than 500 drivers and commuters from Udhampur District, students and general public participated in the camp.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Samoon said that the objective of organizing this camp is to aware the public about the road safety measures and traffic rules. Stressing on the importance of Safety on Roads, the Principal Secretary said that it is very important for the people of all age groups to obey the traffic rules and regulations in order to reduce the number of road accidents.

He stressed on all the participants especially the drivers to follow the safety guidelines while driving. Dr. Samoon said the role of a driver in the society is very important for the safety of precious lives as lives of passengers depend upon them. He lauded the efforts of District Administration for organizing a series of awareness programmes on ‘Road safety’ and for launching different initiatives regarding road safety and traffic regulations in the district. Principal Secretary appreciated the efforts of DDC Udhampur for taking various initiatives in traffic management and control of accidents.

DDC on the occasion highlighted the importance of road safety and asked the participants to follow the traffic rules and regulation. He said that the negligence of driver is the major cause of road accidents and we have lost many precious lives due to these. He stressed upon the youth especially drivers and commuters to wear helmet and seat belt while driving. He called upon the general public to come forward and spread the message of obeying traffic rules.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Udhampur, Rachna Sharma gave a power point presentation and briefed about the activities carried out in the district by the Department for ensuring road safety.

Earlier, a Bikers rally comprising of 50 bikers was taken out from Mand which was flagged off by Principal Secretary Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon. Principal Secretary also flagged off five news buses for different hungry routes on the occasion.

A renowned artist Romaloo Ram and party presented theme based cultural programme on road safety.