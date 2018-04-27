Samooh Theatre organises awareness camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Samooh Theatre Women Wing in collaboration with Department of Horticulture organised an awareness camp programme on home made products.

The awareness programme was held at Village Channa of Block Marh, Tehsil Jammu.

Gul Sayed, Deputy Director Horticulture said that by preparing products using fruits, the jobless women who usually sit idle in their homes can earn very handsome amount and earn their livelihoods after selling these products in the market.

Deepak and Jyoti Bhat canning officer from the Horticulture Department gave demonstrations of making various products and also provide them training to make these products in a short time.

Earlier, Anita Chandpuri, President Samooh Theatre Women Wing highlighted the activities to be done by the group in various districts of the Jammu division.

Princy Bhat, General Secretary of Women Wing Samooh Theatre, presented vote of thanks.