Samba Volleyball trials from Dec 6

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: District Samba Volleyball Association shall be holding two-day selection trials for both boys and girls to raise district team for the upcoming Junior State Championship slated to be held at Jammu from December 15. The trials shall be held at Pathseekers International School Ramgarh on December 6 and 7 from 10:00 AM onwards, a handout issued here on Tuesday informed. The players born on or after January 1, 2001 are only eligible for the selection trials, the handout added.
