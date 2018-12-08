SAMBA Update: 8th Phase of Panchayat Elections 2018
Polling in Samba District.
10 o’clock report (voting turn out )
Rajpura-27.87%
Ghagwal-28.31%
Ramgarh -31.09%
Total District- 29.73%
