Samba registers 5-fold jump in narcotic cases: police

SAMBA: The border district of Samba has registered a five-fold increase in cases of narcotics this year, a senior police official here said today.

“This year, 78 FIRs have been filed in cases related to drugs and narcotics in district Samba. Last year, they were 15,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Anil Magotra, said.

He said the police have intensified its campaign against banned drugs and bovine smuggling. So far, 57 FIRs have been filed this year in connection with bovine smuggling, compared to 40 last year, the SSP said.

He said 19 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested, while 8,000 vehicles were Challaned and 545 seized.

Eleven people were taken into custody under the Public Safety Act (PSA), out of which seven were hardcore criminals, two were drug peddlers and two bovine smugglers, Magotra said. Under the Excise Act, 80 FIRs have been filed this year.

Last year they numbered only 20, he added. “Intensified drive against the drug mafia, bovine smugglers and hardcore criminals is a priority for the police,” he added.