Samba lifter bags silver in NSG

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Young lifter from Samba, Nirbhaya Pratap Singh brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by winning silver medal in the just concluded 65th National School Games at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Nirbhaya lifted 238 (103 and 135) kg weight to remained second on the podium. Son of Dinesh Singh, Nirbhaya is a student of Shishu Niketan Higher Secondary School Samba. “Soon after the School Games event, Nirbhaya, who has already been selected for the Khelo India Youth Games, left for Assam to participate in the event. He has got some exceptional talent in Weightlifting,” sharing details, General Secretary of J&K Weightlifting Association, Yudhvir Singh said.
