Samba district safe heaven for criminals; woman assaulted, tried to kidnap

State Times News SAMBA: Samba district has became a safe heaven for criminals and inefficiency of police is increasing morale of criminals with every passing day. In a bizarre incident, a miscreant tried to kidnap a woman in broad day light and assaulted her in Bari Brahmana area. Details revealed that one Mangal tried to kidnap a woman, resident of Samilpur, by dragging her into car and on being objected, assaulted her. As the victim raised alarm, on sensing trouble the accused fled from the spot. Victim later approached police, which registered a case in this regard and started investigation.
