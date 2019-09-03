Samba Bar to continue strike against police highhandedness

Lawyers seek presentation of Challan in ‘fake case’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing their strike against police highhandedness, the Samba Bar Association on Monday suspended court work and sought immediate filing of the challan in, what they called, ‘false’ case against lawyers.

“We dare District Samba Police to file challan in FIR registered against lawyers at an earliest and if the court did not find anything against lawyers we will seek strict action against the SSP Samba and other officers for defaming the legal fraternity”, the protesting lawyers told STATE TIMES, adding that a false case was registered against some members of Samba Bar who resented to police highhandedness inside the court premises, impacting the day to day working of the legal fraternity.

In its emergent meeting, the Samba Bar Association decided to continue the strike while urging the Jammu Bar and Kathua Bar to resume work in the larger interest of people.

However, work in Samba Court will remain suspended till suitable action is not taken against the police officials, the Bar Association said, regretting inconvenience caused to the people. It held police responsible for precipitating the matter leading to strike.

As per reports, one Constable Gafoor Ahmed misbehaved with lawyers on August 29, when he came to court with an accident accused and started pleading for his bail. The unprecedented situation irked the lawyers, who objected to man in uniform defending the accused, which led to arguments and altercation.

The lawyers alleged that the cop later lodged a fake complaint with police against lawyers. Without going into details, police lodged FIR against President and eight other lawyers.

Lawyers have been demanding that the cases against them should be withdrawn and erring cop should be booked for his wrongdoing.