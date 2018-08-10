Samba Admn launches anti-encroachment drive

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: District Administration Samba conducted an anti-encroachment drive along the National Highway at Ghagwal in District Samba.
The team started anti encroachment drive at Ghagwal and Jatwal in district samba, in which the team demolish dozens of permanent and temporary structure along the National Highway and also removed illegal encroachment from the footpath by the shopkeepers.
SHO Ghagwal Si Bansi Lal Sharma, Tehsildar Ghagwal and the officer of the National Highway Authority were also present during the drive.
