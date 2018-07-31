Samba Admn launches anti-encroachment drive

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: On the direction of DC Samba Sushma Chouhan, district administration Samba on Tuesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Vijaypur in district Samba. The team started anti encroachment drive at Vijaypur in district Samba, in which the team demolished 40 temporary and permanent structures including ramps, tin sheds, sheds and hoardings at Chowk to Gurha Morh. In the drive, one JCB and labourers were deployed to demolish the illegal structures. On contacting with Sub District Magistrate Vijaypur he said that yesterday the team launched anti encroachment drive at Bari Brahmana along the National Highway and removed illegal structures but today again the team again launched anti encroachment drive at Vijaypur and removed forty illegal structures along the National Highway.

SDPO Vijaypur, Baljeet Singh, Project Director National Highways Authority of India, Ajay Kumar Rajak, SHO Vijaypur, Tehsildar Vijaypur Raman Chalotra, EO Ajay Sangra were also present in the drive.