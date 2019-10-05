Samajwadi Party seeks restoration of Internet services in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Samajwadi Party Minority Forum on Friday demanded restoration of Internet services in the J&K.

In the meeting held here on Friday, Inder ji Labroo, State President Minority Forum said that snapping of Internet services has adversely affected students, business class and Industrialists. He appealed to the government to take adequate measures in resorting the Internet services in the J&K.

Among those who were present in the meeting include Raj Kumar, Piyara Lal, Kashi Nath, Bharat Bhushan, Badri Nath, Raj Nath, Muna Gunjoo, Vaishali Ganjoo and Geeta Koul.