Samajwadi Party Minority Forum seeks abolition of Art 4, 8 of Land Reforms Act

State Times News

JAMMU: A meeting of Samajwadi Party Minority Forum J&K Jammu was held on Sunday at Barnai Jammu under the chairmanship of Inder Labroo, State President. The meeting was attended by the Office bearers and members.

While addressing the participants Labroo said that the then National Conference Government led by Sheikh Mohd. Abdullah during the year 1973 implemented a black law of Land Reforms Act wherein proprietary land of Kashmiri Pandits which was being cultivated by farmers on share basis was proportionately transferred in favour of both owners and tillers and attesting mutations under Art. 4 and 8 of Land Reforms Act in favour of the tillers thereby putting the Kashmiri Pandit Community to huge property loss.

Labroo further said that the agriculture lands / orchards of Kashmiri Pandits (Migrant Community) under unlawful possession of vested interests need to be evicted and the occupants not allowed to cultivate any agricultural crop/Horticulture crop in these agriculture / orchard lands right from start of 2020.

Labroo has demanded abolition of Art. 4 and 8 of Land Reforms Act for transferring back the Proprietary Rights to actual land owners.

Others who were present in the meeting were Bal Krishan Ganjoo, Muna, Badri Nath Dhar, Satish Koul, Piaray Lal Raina, Vaishali Ganjoo, Bharat Bushan Koul, Moti Lai Bhan, Ashok Kumar Raina and Kiran.