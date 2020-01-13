Samaj Sewaks distribute gifts in Bal Ashram

STATE TIMES NEWS R S PURA: Number of Samaj Sewaks including Ramesh Chaudhary visited the Bal Ashram R S Pura on Sunday and distributed the Lohri gifts. The Samaj Sewaks gave the children packets of peanuts, Rewdi, poppins, Chedwas and fruits. The children were happy to receive the items and the affections of the Sewaks towards them. The inmates celebrated the Lohri festival with the Sewaks and got blossomed. Other Sewaks include Sanjeev Gupta, Tilak Raj, Guru Charan Singh, Anil Chaudhary.
