Samagam held on Shaheedi Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Gurmat Samagam under the aegis of Mahant Manjit Singh Ji of Dera Nagali Sahib, was held on the occasion of Shaheedi Purab of Ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in Gurdwara Yadgar Thakur Bhai Rocha Singh, Sector 14 Nanak Nagar Jammu.

After the accomplishment of Sri Akhand Path, Raagi Jathas of Bhai Gurpreet Singh from Shimla, Bhai Inderjeet Singh from Delhi and Bhai Inderjeet Singh Sagar of Jammu recited Gurbani Kirtan. Number of children under the guidance of Bibi Varjeet Kour recited Shabad Kirtan and presented Kavita and lectures.

Dr Surjit Singh Raina General Secretary of Gurdwara thanked Mahant Manjit Singh Ji and the Sangat. He also thanked Municipal Corporation, PDD, PHE, police, administration and media for their cooperation.

Guru Ka Langar was served to the Sangat on this occasion.