Salman’s maternal family in Jammu performs ‘hawan’ for his bail

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/JODHPUR: The maternal family of Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday performed ‘hawan’ for his bail in blackbuck poaching case.

Salman has ‘roots’ in Jammu as his mother Sheela Charak (Khan) (Saleem Khan’s first wife) belongs to Jammu.

Sheela Charak’s father, who was a dentist by profession was Jammu based and settled in Mumbai. He also married in Maharashtrian family.

“We have blood relation with Salman and when he was jailed, we were really upset,” Salman’s cousin brothers Rashpal Singh and Shamsher Singh, both residents of Channi Kamala near posh Channi Himmat, said.

They both are from maternal side of Salman’s family. “We prayed for him and it is also a happy moment that he has been bailed out,” said the relatives.

They also revealed that Sheela Charak (Khan) along with son Sohail Khan and daughter Alvira Khan also visited Jammu when Salman’s maternal grandfather expired.

The family members said that they often visit Salman’s residence especially on Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate the moment with religious fervour.

“We tried to contact him (Salman) telephonically but might be busy,” they added.

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan walked out the Jodhpur jail after a sessions court here granted him bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which he was given a five-year prison sentence.

Immediately after his release, 52-year-old Khan, who spent two nights in the jail, was driven under police escort to the Jodhpur airport from where he was flown to Mumbai in a special plane, a police official said.

Khan was allowed to leave the jail after the prison authorities received the bail documents, the official said. The actor’s long-time bodyguard Shera accompanied him to the airport.

Hundreds of the actor’s fans, who gathered outside the Jodhpur Central Jail, burst fire crackers and sang songs from his films as he walked out of the prison. The police had made tight security arrangements.

In his order, District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi also allowed Khan’s application for suspension of sentence for a month against his conviction.

Khan, who was lodged in the Jodhpur jail after his sentencing on Thursday, was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said.

The judge asked the actor to appear before the court after a month on May 7 when it will hear his plea for suspension of sentence. He also directed Khan not to leave the country without the court’s permission.

Meanwhile, the Bishnoi community, which reveres the blackbuck, has decided to move the Rajasthan High Court challenging the bail granted to Khan, according to Ram Niwas, the secretary of the Bishnoi Tiger Force.