Salary should not be withheld on ground of pending litigation: HC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of State High Court on Friday observed that merely because the court is seized of the matter for ensuring dispensation of justice to the justice seeker shall not form a ground for the respondents to withhold the salary of the petitioner and it is expected that respondents should release legitimately earned salary in favour of the employee to which he is entitled to under rules.

Justice Magrey observed this while hearing a petition filed by Mohammad Ahsan Mir challenging order bearing No. 187/Adm of 2018 dated December 21, 2018 passed by Respondent in terms whereof, petitioner stands promoted as Senior Assistant in the pay level-5 (2920092300) from June 22, 2018, on the recommendations of Divisional Level Departmental Promotion Committee (Kashmir Division) and while according sanction for such promotion, the petitioner has been asked to report to Excise Department for further duties.

The petitioner has challenged the aforesaid order impugned to the extent of asking him to report to Excise Department for further duties on the grounds detailed out in the writ petition with particular reference that the petitioner belongs to State Taxes Department and has been in terms of order impugned, send to Excise Department, which is without authority and jurisdiction of Commissioner State Taxes. “The petitioner does not join any issue with reference to availing his services outside his cadre/service but as stated, that requires orders from the Government and not by the Commissioner, State Taxes”, the petitioner submitted.

Justice Magrey observed that since the issue in terms of reply stands settled which has reference of not infringing the rights of the petitioner for service benefits, therefore, he shall feel satisfied. “The respondents are expected to give him promotion to which he is entitled, in tune with mandate of law and the rules governing the subject, notwithstanding the fact that the petitioner has approached this Court”, the court held.

During the course of hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner is not being paid his salary from December, 2018, probably on the strength of having approached this Court as the notice was issued in the matter on December 31, 2018. During the proceedings of the case, Advocate General submitted that Controlling Officer State Tax Officer Circle (D), Srinagar, had not relieved the petitioner to enable him to join the promotional post, therefore, the petitioner is performing his duties in his office.

“The order of promotion shall be given effect from the date of its issuance. The competent authority shall release salary attached to the post in favour of the petitioner. The petitioner shall be relieved and thereupon, the petitioner shall join the post instantly, which he has been asked to join”, the court observed. With these observations, the court disposed off the petition.