Salary of TSO Thannamandi withheld

JAMMU: The State Government withheld the salary of Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO) Thannamandi Kabir Mir for the month of July for his unauthorized absence from duty.

“Numerous complaints were pouring in pertaining to the unauthorized absence of Tehsil Supply Officer Thannamandi. There have been complaints that he hardly attends the office and mainly remains in Rajouri. In the backdrop of complaints pertaining to the unauthorized absence of Tehsil Supply Officer Thannamandi, Kabir Mir, the Tehsildar Thannamandi, Anjum Basher Khan inspected the office of Tehsil Supply Officer on July 23, 2019 in the afternoon and the Tehsil Supply Officer was found absent.

The Anjum Bashir Khan then contacted Assistant Director (FCS&CA) Rajouri to get the whereabouts of TSO and the Assistant Director made it clear that the TSO has neither been called for any meeting to Rajouri nor has he been directed to visit the field by him. Anjum Bashir Khan once again visited TSO office on July 26, and found the office was locked and TSO was absent.

“Keeping the seriousness of the matter into consideration and as directed and desired by Sub Divisional Magistrate Thannamandi, TSO Kabir Mir is hereby directed to explain his position within three days positively, otherwise it will be presumed that he has nothing to say in his defence and disciplinary action warranted under law shall be initiated against him. His salary for the month of July shall be kept withheld till further orders,” reads the order issued by Tehsildar Thannamandi on Friday.