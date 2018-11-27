Salal Power Station organises ‘Kavya Paath’

STATE TIMES NEWS
REASI: As part of ‘Qaumi Ekta Week’ being observed from November 19 to 25, 2018, Salal Power Station organised a ‘Kavya Paath’ Competition on the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’ on Monday wherein Officers, employees and wards of employees participated with enthusiasm. During the contest, Rakesh Goel, Chief Engineer (Civil), Seraphina Lakra, DGM (HR) and other Senior Officers of NHPC Limited were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Goel said unity among the citizens of a country is a pre-requisite for overall development of any nation and all the participants have spoken on the subject, giving due space to ‘National Integrity’ and ‘Unity in Diversity’.
A.K Spolia, Shivani and Pavitra won first, second and third prizes respectively in the ‘Kavya Paath ‘ Contest.
