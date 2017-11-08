Salal Power Station celebrates 43rd NHPC Raising Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Salal Power Station celebrated 43rd NHPC Raising Day with great zeal at Ramleela Ground, Jyotipuram.

On the occasion, a fete was organised which was inaugurated by first lady of the Power Station, Vanita Shekhar and Himanshu Shekhar, General Manager, Salal Power Station in the presence of Rakesh Goel, Chief Engineer (Civil), A.Z Geelani, Chief Engineer (Elect.), M.G Ghai, Chief Engineer (Civil), Ajay Srivas, Chief Engineer (Elect.), Navdeepsingh, Heera, Commandant CISF, Unit Salal, senior officers and employees from NHPC Limited, CISF Personnel, family members and locals in large number. All the administrative buildings of the Power Station were illuminated giving a festive look.

Stalls of eatables set up by NHPC Ladies Club, CRPF, CISF and local shopkeepers, Jhoolas, sports events among children, Tambola, musical chairs for ladies from NHPC family and laughter competitions separately among women and men remained attraction for all, visiting the fete. During the prize distribution function, Shekhar gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up in these competitions. Besides, prizes were also given away to the winners and runners-up of the sports tournaments in various events like cricket, volleyball, table tennis and badminton.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhar wished ‘Happy NHPC Raising Day’ to the employees of the Power Station and wished all the best for NHPC as well as its employees and briefed about the journey of NHPC Limited for the last 42 years since 1975.