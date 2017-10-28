Salahuddin’s grandson summoned by NIA

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned the grandson of United Jihad Council chief Syed Salahuddin in terror funding case, reports said.
According to the reports, Muzammil Khan, son of Syed Salahuddin’s daughter has been summoned for questioning by NIA.
Pertinently, NIA has arrested Salauddin’s son Syed Shahid Yousuf and had raided his house in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
According to the reports, NIA seized 5 mobile phones, two hard discs, one laptop and ‘incriminating documents’ from the house of Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yousuf.
Notably, a Delhi court on Thursday sent Syed Shahid Yousuf to a seven-day NIA custody. Yousuf was arrested Tuesday in New Delhi by the agency and is accused of receiving and collecting funds through international wire money transfer over the years.
On Thursday, NIA had carried out searches at the residence of Syed Shahid Yousuf, son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, at Budgam in central Kashmir and seized phones, laptops and other documents.
