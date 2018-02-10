Salahudddin, Masood Azhar meet at Athmuqam to boost violence in Kashmir

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

‘30 Pakistani terrorists being launched after 30-day training’

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies have learned that chiefs of Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad have held a meeting with the cadres of the two organisations at Athmuqam, across Kishen Ganga river in Neelum valley of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to boost violence in Kashmir valley in the current year.

According to highly placed authoritative sources, the Government agencies have learned from their contacts across the LoC that the Hizbul Mujahideen chief and head of the United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin and the JeM supremo Maulana Masood Azhar have met at a place close to the Brigade headquarters of the Pakistan Army at Athmuqam, on January 31, and reviewed their plans to boost the armed insurgency in the Valley.

The meeting is said to have been attended by senior commanders and cadres of both the terrorist outfits who have decided to push into the Valley 30 freshly trained foreign guerrillas through LoC. It was revealed in the meeting that 30 fresh foreigners, mostly young Pakistanis were getting month-long guerrilla training at the camps managed and maintained by the Pakistani Army in PoK’s Neelum valley.

The picturesque Neelum valley is situated across the river Kishen Ganga, known as river Neelum in PoK, in Athmuqam area facing Keran sector of Kupwara district. This group of newly trained terrorists would be split in over 10 groups and launched into the Valley by the end of February.

Officials here have apprehensions that in case this thick group of terrorists succeeds in infiltration into the Valley, it could be used to spread a wave of terror and revive terrorism in North Kashmir.

While as Salahuddin, a resident of Soibug Budgam, who has been a staunch Jamaat-e-Islami leader with three post-graduation degrees to his credit, has been operating as Hizbul Mujahideen’s and UJC’s chief over the last 25 years, Masood Azhar was among the terrorist prisoners carried to Afghanistan and set free at Kandhar airport on December 31, 1999, in exchange for passengers and crew members of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 hijacked from Kathmandu to Afghanistan.

Director General of Police Dr S P Vaid, who was the then DIG Jammu Range was assigned the duty to escort Masood Azhar from Kot-Balwal Jail to Jammu Airport for forward transportation to Kandhar in lieu of release of Air-India’s passengers.

Masood Azhar had been arrested in Anantnag area of Kashmir in 1994 and later lodged for some years at Jammu’s Kot Bhalwal Jail.

In the last two years, China has repeatedly blocked Indian diplomatic attempts to get Masood Azhar declared as a UN-designated terrorist. Officials say that Hizb and Jaish cadres have been in close coordination in South Kashmir in the last two years. Jaish has, in the last three years, carried out some fidayeen attacks in Kashmir and Punjab including a major strike on an Indian Air Force base at Pathankot.

Meanwhile, security and intelligence agencies have been receiving inputs about some possible attacks on Police and paramilitary installations in Kashmir including on some camps close to Srinagar airport and the summer capital around execution anniversary of JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat on February 11.