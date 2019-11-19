Saksham Zila Divyang Adhiveshan held

STATE TIMES NEWS

Reasi: Saksham Zila Divyang Adhiveshan 2019 was held on Monday at Reasi in which Indu Kanwal Chib, DC Reasi was the Chief Guest. Avey Pargal National Executive Member Saksham and Pawan Dev Singh Saksham President J&K along with the team Saksham of J&K and District attended the Adhiveshan.

It was the first Divyang Adhiveshan at District Level as decided earlier in the meeting held in Jammu. RSS Pracharak North Zone Head Saksham Swami Vishavnathan and the Chief Vakta Saksham Avey Pargal exhorted upon the functionaries to work in Coordination with other NGOs and government bodies for the welfare of the needy persons in the society as the society needs such selfless efforts by NGOs.

He also elaborated the work done by the Saksham on the ground for specially-abled called as Divyangs without discriminating on the basis of caste and creed and religion. The other spokespersons also threw light on the importance of such type of Adhiveshans for the welfare of the general masses with close coordination with the government bodies like Social Welfare and Medical Departments. It was stressed on the Saksham teams to expand the programmes in all Districts involving specially-abled children of all institutions in the UT. The Adhiveshan was attended by about 500 specially-abled and about 400 intellectuals of Reasi District. Almost all the departments participated and cooperated with the Saksham team of District Reasi under the Presidentship of Rattan Singh.

Afshan Masood Deputy Director Social welfare Department, Jammu, Sunil Singh Secretary JK UT Saksham, Kuldeep Pandoh Zila RSS Sangchalak Reasi , Ashok Kumar Convener Zila Reasi and others were also present.