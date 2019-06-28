Sajjad guides Royal Club to 45 runs win

Share Share Share 0

Sports Reporter

POONCH: Royal Club on Friday registered a comfortable 45 runs victory against Loran Club to enter into the next round of the ongoing District Poonch Cricket Tournament at Sports Stadium, here.

Batting first, Royal scored 218 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 40 overs. Sajjad hit a brilliant century contributing 103 runs to the team’s total while Aftar contributed 36 runs. For Loran, Nazakat took three wickets, followed by Javed and Afzal, picking two each.

In reply, Loran Club was bowled out for 172 runs in 31 overs. Nazaqat and Akram were top scorers with 35 and 28 runs in their respective accounts. For Royal Club, Aftar and Shoib took three wickets each.

Sajjad was adjudged Man of the Match for his splendid century. In today’s match, Sachin and Vikas Toofan were Umpires while Umran Shah maintained the scorercard.