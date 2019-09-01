Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year

Mumbai: Putting rumours to rest, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has clarified that Salman Khan’s much awaited sequel to 2014 blockbuster starrer “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year.

It was Salman’s cryptic tweet, one of the famous dialogues from the film, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi”, led to speculation that the sequel will arrive in theatres next year during Eid.

When asked about the status of “Kick 2”, Sajid said in a group interview here, “We are writing it. It is not coming on Eid. The news came (of the sequel releasing on Eid) because I had gone to his (Salman) place, he asked how much I am ready, I told him I have written one draft and I would need four to six months to rewrite the draft, dialogues. I would be ready with the script by Eid.”

Earlier, Salman’s another film “In-shaa-allah” with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was set to Eid release. But the film has now been shelved.

The superstar’s next release is “Dabangg 3”, which will hit the theatres on December 20. (PTI)