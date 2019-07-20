Sajad Mufti’s PSO martyred by terrorists in Bijbehara

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Terrorists on Friday shot dead a personal security officer (PSO) of a PDP leader in Anantnag district, police said.

The incident took place when Mufti Sajad, a PDP leader and a relative of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, had gone to a mosque in Bijbehara to offer congregational prayers, a police official said.

The mosque was around 50 metres from Sajad’s residence, according to police.

The terrorists killed the PDP leader’s PSO Farooq Ahmad, who was standing outside the mosque, by opening fire on him from a close range, the official said, adding that Sajad is safe.

Police said according to eye witnesses, two assailants tried to snatch the PSO’s rifle.

The area has been cordoned off and a search launched to nab the assailants, the official said. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, to pay homage and respect to martyr Ct Farooq Ahmad, a wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Anantnag.

Senior police officers including IGP Kashmir, DIG SKR, SSP Anantnag and other officers from CAPF laid wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the martyr for the supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty.

Martyr Farooq Ahmad is survived by father, brother, wife and three sons Mohsin Farooq, 12; Faisal Farooq 07 and Zaid Farooq 02. “We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. We stand by his family at this crucial juncture”, said a police spokesperson.

This is second incident in a week when terrorists martyred personal security officers of mainstream political leaders.

On Sunday, terrorists had martyred Selection Grade Constable Riyaz Ahmed posted as PSO with the National Conference leader (Retd) Judge Syed Tauqeer.

The attacks on the police personnel deployed with mainstream leaders have caused worries in the political circles as also the administration. Both the National Conference and the PDP have been seeking early elections to Legislative Assembly, which was dissolved after being under suspended animation following fall of the PDP-BJP government headed by Mehbooba Mufti on June 19, 2018.

Jammu and Kashmir is under President’s rule, which was extended by another six month term on July 2, 2019.

President Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir has condemned the killing and termed the attack dastardly. Mir conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved family of Farooq Ahmad Dar and asked the authorities to ascertain the identity of the killers for severe punishment.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also condemned the killing and termed the incident as unfortunate.

He said violence in any form and manifestation is condemnable.

In a statement, Tarigami said, “Such incidents are inhuman and unfortunate and the perpetrators of violence have achieved nothing except for rendering irreparable loss to the victim family.” He expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

Condemning the attack on Farooq Ahmad Dar, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) described the incident as mindless and shameful act on the part of killers.

In statement, the JKPCC spokesperson conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved family of Farooq Dar and asked the authorities to ascertain the identity of the killers for severe punishment.