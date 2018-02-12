Sajad Lone chairs SC, ST & BC Dev Corp meeting

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) and other Backward Classes Development Corporation has established 28,675 income generating units in the State with Bank Assistance involving subsidy of Rs 7.34 crore and Bank Loan of Rs 86.03 crore till date.

This was informed during the 38th meeting of Board of Directors (BoDs) of the Corporation chaired by the Minister for Social Welfare, ARI Trainings and Science Technology, Sajad Gani Lone here on Sunday.

The meeting reviewed the functioning of the corporation besides status of various ongoing schemes, loan disbursement and recovery process.

The Board took several decisions which included expansion of J&K SC, ST & BC Development Corporation and financial health of the Corporation.

Minister of State for Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education, Asiea Naqash and Vice-Chairperson of the Corporation Balbir Ram were present in the meeting.

The BoDs deliberated at length on the steps required to be taken for revival of the Corporation for making it more efficient and at the same time to provide more benefits to the under privileged section of the society.

Reviewing the performance of the Corporation, it was informed that the Corporation under the Direct Financing Scheme with apex Corporations of Govt of India (NSFDC, NSTFDC, NBCFDC, NHFDC, NSKFDC & NMDFC) has established 5761 income generating units involving term loan assistance of Rs.82.45 crore.

Among others, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Sajad Ahmad Khan, Director Planning Development & Monitoring Department and other Senior Officers of Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, and representative of various Corporations including NSFDC New Delhi attended the meeting.