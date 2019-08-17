Sainik Welfare Deptt felicitates members of Atharva Foundation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Sainik Welfare Deptt (J&K) organised a function to felicitate members of Atharva Foundation for their selfless service and concern for soldiers, ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and NoKs of martyrs in J&K. The programme, held at Scouts and Guide Bhawan (Gandhi Nagar), was actively supported by the President Scouts and Guide (J&K), I D Soni. The programme was attended by various NGOs/ citizens, who provide necessary support to families of martyrs.

While addressing gathering, the Director SWD, Brig Harcharan Singh appreciated efforts of Sunil Rane (Head Atharva Foundation) and his team for the efforts made to felicitate Veer Naris and families of martyrs. He further informed that Atharva Foundation from Mumbai, which is running a number of welfare schemes with special emphasis on women empowerment and girl-child education besides providing necessary help to soldiers and martyrs, felicitated families of few martyrs by donating laptops to some girl-students in Jammu.

He further informed that J&K has a total of 675 martyr families and 1145 gallantry award winners, which is highest in the country in proportion to total population. “Various initiatives are being taken by citizens/ NGOs to pay tributes to martyrs/ their families. As per a programme initiated by the Sainik Welfare Department, a number of Veer Naris have been adopted by the Rotary Club Elite, Inner Wheel Club and various other NGOs, including Vichar Kranti Manch and Dogra Sadar Sabha. Another special programme ‘Naman’ has been proposed, wherein citizens and officials of Sainik Welfare Deptt will visit houses of martyrs for listening to the grievances of their family members. S S Jain Sabha, Jain Nagar, Talab Tillo under leadership of Giat Jain is also providing guidance/ assistant to families of martyrs,” he asserted.

On the occasion, the Rotary Club Elite (Jammu) provided Braille books for students of ‘School for Blind’ Roop Nagar, purchased through donations from its members.

Others who spoke on the occasion included I D Soni , Sunil Rane and Arvinder Singh Amn. Shrayansh Jain (Vichar Kranti Manch) conducted proceedings of the event while formal vote of thanks was presented by Col Rawel Singh.