Sainik School Nagrota hosts International Kd’s Film Festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The International Kid’s Film Festival-2018 was inaugurated at Sainik School Nagrota on Wednesday marking the celebration of Children’s Day.

J.P Singh, Inspector General of Police (Personnel), J&K presided over the function as Chief Guest and inaugurated the four-day long festival.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest showered accolades on his alma mater for taking this unique initiative to provide exposure to the cadets in the field of films portraying a wide range of themes closely related to children.

Elaborating on the objective behind screening films for children, Capt (IN) A Muthuraman, Principal mentioned that it provides opportunity to children for watching select films made for kids in different languages across the world in order to understand different cultures and varied emotions.

By hosting this Film Festival, the school has joined a band of schools located in 200 cities, in 20 countries which are simultaneously screening the content for two million children.

The films are classified into three categories, each meant for Primary, Middle and High School students respectively. Accordingly the films will be screened five shows daily for four days to facilitate children of government as well as private schools in Jammu region to watch and learn from these films.