Sainik School Nagrota celebrates Independence Day

JAMMU: The 73rd Independence Day was celebrated at Sainik School Nagrota with patriotic spirit and fervour.

The celebration was marked by a ceremonial parade led by the School Cadet Captain, Cadet Akash Thakur at Major Somnath Sharma Stadium of the school.

Captain (IN) A Muthuraman, Principal unfurled the Tricolour. In his address, the Principal highlighted the fundamental duties laid down in our constitution and called for the selfless participation of every cadet in nation building.

A contingent of 70 cadets including the school Band led by Cadet Manish Kumar and Cadet Mohit Thakur respectively also participated in the Independence Day Parade organised by the District Administration at Parade Ground Jammu.

The school contingent was adjudged as the Best Marching Contingent while the school Band lifted the Best Band Trophy for the fifth time in a row.

Lauding the remarkable achievement, Principal complimented cadets, Band Master, members of the school band, NCC ANO and PI Staff for putting up a wonderful show and making the school proud.