Sainik School emerges U-14, U-17 Basketball Champion

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Sainik School Nagrota emerged under-14 and under-17 basketball champion in the inter-school district level competitions of Jammu, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at MA Stadium, here on Thursday.

In the under-14 final, Sainik School defeated Army Public School (APS) Sunjwan 34-33 in a neck to neck contest. Semifinals: APS Sunjwan beat Heritage Public School 18-05 and Sainik School defeated JK Public School 24-02 in a one-sided contest.

Earlier, in under-17 title clash, Sainik School trounced APS Ratnuchak 46-35. Semifinals: APS Ratnuchak downed Jodhamal Public School 33-13 and Sainik School blanked APS Damana 30-05. Meanwhile, the under-17 Netball title went to KC International School who beat Delhi Public School by a wafer thin margin of one point. Semifinals: KCIS trounced St. Peters by two points and DPS downed Vidya Mandir by two points. In another event of Throwball, KCIS emerged winner beating GD Goenka Public School in the final.

The competition was held under the guidance of district officer (DYSS), Jammu, Chanchal Kour with the objective to raise district teams for the upcoming Divisional level competitions.