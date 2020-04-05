Sain Dass Sharma contributes Rs 1 lakh to PM CARES Fund

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Sain Dass Sharma, resident of Pounichak, Talab Tillo
Jammu, has donated Rs 1 lakh as a contribution to the Prime Minister’s Citizen
Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) towards the
efforts being undertaken to contain the spread of COVID-19. He urged locals to
stay indoors and cooperate with the government and police for containing spread
of the pandemic.
