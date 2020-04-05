Sain Dass Sharma contributes Rs 1 lakh to PM CARES Fund

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sain Dass Sharma, resident of Pounichak, Talab Tillo Jammu, has donated Rs 1 lakh as a contribution to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) towards the efforts being undertaken to contain the spread of COVID-19. He urged locals to stay indoors and cooperate with the government and police for containing spread of the pandemic.