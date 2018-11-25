Sahodaya’s General Body Meeting held at MVIS

Share Share 0 Share 0

SAMBA: The Conference room of MV International School, Samba, witnessed the congregation of Principals from the CBSE schools of Jammu, Kathua and Samba to attend the General Body Meeting (GBM) of Jammu Sahodaya School Complex (JSSC).

The meeting commenced with a welcome address by the host School Principal, K.L Dogra.

It was followed by a brief presentation on the topic ‘Leadership skills for a Principal in CBSE Schools’ by S.K Singh, Principal, JK Public School, Kunjwani.

While tangentially touching upon various aspects of strategic leadership role of a principal in a changing environment, he shared an acronym SMART CAPTAIN, which summed up the role of a 21st century Principal.

SMART stands for being a School leader, Manager, Advisor, Researcher and Team Leader, whereas CAPTAIN depicts the role of a Principal as Communicator, Accommoda tor, Participator, Techno savvy, Accounts Manager, Implementer and Navigator.

Nirmal Mahna, the General Secretary, JSSC and Principal, DPS, Rajbagh, briefed about the meaningful transactions of the last meeting.

The major highlight of the meeting turned out to be the proposed amendments in the bye laws of JSSC pertaining to the selection procedure of Executive Committee members, which would be tabled in the next GBM for further deliberation and ratification from the members of the House.

Vivek Arora, Treasurer, JSSC and Principal, Bhargava Public School, Samba presented the Income and Expenditure report of the JSSC and appreciated the members for being prompt in making their payments.

Anil Pathania, Tech. Support Officer, JSSC and Principal, JK Public School, Kathua reflected upon his plan to revamp the website of Jammu Sahodaya, which was applauded by all.

J.S Dhami, the President JSSC, congratulated the member principals on being the exemplary team leaders to be emulated by others. He also praised the member Principals of Jammu Sahodaya for exhibiting the true spirit of Sahodaya, which has been enshrined in the coinage ‘Rising Together’ and for making its brilliant manifestation in every activity of JSSC.

Rajesh Rathore, PRO, Jammu Sahodaya and Principal, GD Goenka Public School, Jammu presented the vote of thanks.