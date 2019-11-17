Sahitya Academy organises Gramlok at GHSS Laiter

STATE TIMES NEWS

POUNI: Sahitya Academy New Delhi on Saturday organised a Gramlok at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Laiter in Zone Pouni under stewardship of Rajinder Ranjah, Sahitya Academy Awardee and Member Dogri Advisory Board Sahitya Academy New Delhi.

Five renowned poets of the area namely Mohinder Guddu, Dharampaul Bhamblia, Kasturi Lal, Sumeet Sudan and Sanjeev Sharma presented their Dogri poetry.

Roshan Bral, President Dogri Bhasha Academy was the Special Guest on the occasion.

Principal GHSS Laiter, Ravinder Khajuria appreciated the efforts of Sahitya Academy Delhi to explore the hidden talent of rural periphery.