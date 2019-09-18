Sahil wins gold in Samba Weightlifting Meet

Sports Reporter

SAMBA: Sahil clinched gold in 61 kg weight category in the District Samba Weightlifting Championship held under the banner of J&K Weightlifting Association at MV International School campus, here on Wednesday.

Second place in this weight group went to Shamsher Singh while Ankit Saini finished third. The competition was held for nine different weight groups.

In the prize distribution function, Principal MV International School, K.L Dogra was Chief Guest, who along with president of the Association, Harbhajan Singh presented medals and certificates to the position holders.

Also present were Dhanraj Singh (Coach), Dayal Singh (J&K Police Coach), Kulveer Singh and sports teacher of the host school, Ambika Verma.

The Results: 49 kg: Jasmeet Majhotra, Ist; Sourav Sharma, 2nd and Aman Kumar, 3rd. 55 kg: Sushil Majohtra, Ist; Keshav Gupta, 2nd and Gourav Attri, 3rd. 61 kg: Sahil Sharma, Ist; Shamsher Singh, 2nd and Ankit Saini, 3rd. 67kg: Jatin Jamwal, Ist; Nabjodh Singh, 2nd and Manik Sharma, 3rd. 73 kg: Vishal Sharma, Ist; Bunty Sharma, 2nd and Dharon Partap Singh, 3rd. 81 kg: Vishal Verma, Ist and Aniket Sambyal, 2nd. 89 kg: Nirantar Sambyal, Ist and Aman Sharma, 2nd. 96 kg: Rishab Karthol, Ist; Aditya Sambyal, 2nd and Navdeep, 3rd. 102 kg: Ashish Mehta, Ist.