Safina Baig appointed PDP’s women’s wing chief

Srinagar: Safina Baig, the wife of Baramulla Lok Sabha member Muzaffar Hussain Baig, was today appointed as the president of the women’s wing of ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“Mehbooba Mufti, President J&K People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP) has nominated Safina Baig as president women’s wing of the party,” a spokesman for the ruling party said in a statement. (PTI)
