SAFFRON MISSION 44+ in J&K: Edge for BJP in 28 assembly segments of Jammu, Ladakh regions

JAMMU: BJP may have won both the Lok Sabha seats in Jammu region by a huge margin of over 3 lakh votes but at the micro level the party is yet to improve its tally.

For a long time BJP is nurturing a dream of winning 44 plus seats to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir on its own. However, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, out of 37 Assembly segments BJP managed to earn majority votes only on 25 Assembly seats.

BJP won majority votes on 15 Assembly seats out of 20 in Jammu Poonch Lok Sabha constituency. Similarly, the party bagged majority of votes from 10 Assembly segments of Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha parliamentary segment.

SPECIAL REPORT

The Congress, its nearest rival, is still in the race with having majority votes in 12 Assembly segments, five on Jammu-Poonch and 7 on Udhampur-Doda seat.

In Ladakh, the BJP secured majority votes in 3 out of 4 assembly segments. It takes BJP tally to 28 Assembly seats out of 41.

In Kashmir Valley, three BJP candidates could collectively garner less than 20,000 votes. So, in the coming months whenever Assembly polls will be announced the BJP will have to do lot of ground work to improve its tally.

At the same time, after the celebrations are over, the State BJP leaders must introspect why it failed to get majority votes in Kishtwar, Bhadarwah and Doda. Killing of its leaders in the run up to the polls in the region is seen as one reason for the poor voter turnout in the area. At the same time, the Congress candidate managed to get majority of votes with support from the National Conference.

Both Congress and National Conference are expected to contest coming Assembly polls on the basis of tacit understanding to ensure victory of majority of candidates. In that case, BJP is still a long way to go to realise its dream of having its own Chief Minister on the hot seat in the state.