Saffron Club wins by 32 runs in Patel T20

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: Saffron Cricket Club registered a fine 32 runs win against Simbalwala Cricket Club in the ongoing First Patel Memorial T20 Invitational Cup, organised by Patel Cricket Club at Parade Ground, here on Sunday.
Batting first, Saffron Club made 179 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Sanjeev Singh played brilliant innings of 100 runs while Nitin and Rahul Singh contributed 36 and 25 runs respectively. For Simbalwala Club, Vikram and Arjun took three wickets each while Sahil bagged one.
In reply, Simbalwala Club could score only 147 runs losing all their wickets. Mansoor remained top scorer with 62 runs while Vikram and Raman added 45 and 26 runs respectively. For Saffron Club, Sanjeev and Anil secured two wickets each.
Sanjeev was later declared Man of the Match for his all round performance. The match was officiated by the technical panel including Sudhir Singh, Amit Gupta and Rahul Kumar. In today’s match, Member Legislative Assembly (MLA), Rajesh Gupta was Chief Guest, who interacted with the teams and encouraged the organisers and the participants.
FIXTURES: Simula Sports Club shall take on KC Sports Club at 9:30 AM while JCC shall meet Evershine Club at 1:30 PM tomorrow.
