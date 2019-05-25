SAFETY EDITS MUST

Share Share 0 Share

The Surat fire incident claiming lives of 20 students of a coaching centre, though sad could have been avoided. Today’s mad rush for excelling in the field of education has given a fertile ground for mushrooming of such coaching centres. Anywhere we go will find these crammed education shops opened without any safety norms. The incident should work as an eye opener for Jammu administration seeing the hoardings on the electrical poles and the spurt of such shops in the congested lanes of old city limits. The district administration should carryout safety audits of coaching centres to see whether they have the basic infra to face a situation like what happened in Surat where terrace of a shopping complex converted to tuition centre and rooms made of synthetic materials which in itself are hazard attractors. Surprisingly when we talk of safety audits in Jammu it is very normal to find majority of the buildings whether it is government or private, commercial or non-commercial not having the basic safety infrastructure. Externally they appeal one’s esthetics but most of these structures are tinder boxes waiting for some tragedy to take place. The conduct of safety audits of these coaching centres at least would have some pressure on the operators to maintain basic infrastructure with trained men to counter any emergency situation. In case of failure to maintain the basics the institutions should be penalized and in subsequent offence should be sealed. At least the tender lives could be saved in such situations. Kudos to the young brave heart who by putting his life at risk saved the lives of two girls who were trying to escape the inferno by jumping from the fourth floor of the commercial complex in Surat. Most of the victims included teenage students. While some of them died of suffocation, many due to injuries sustained after jumping off windows to escape the fire. In a video clip of the incident, some young students at the Takshashila Complex can be seen jumping off the third and fourth floors amid plumes of thick smoke.