Safeguarding Rights

The hue and cry created over human rights violations of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir by various agencies has been in news for a longtime. But till date no agency or a group has stood for the human rights of security men when caught in crowds or stone pelting. The issue was raised by none other than children of security men in front of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) headed by Chief Justice H L Dattu few years back. The complainants asking to protect the human rights of the security men who are fighting war against terrorism and securing borders against Pakistan’s misadventures with political machinery remains on the silence mode till date. Not only this at that time FIR against armymen and withdrawal of cases against stone-pelters was a subject of hot debate in Jammu & Kashmir, moving NHRC asking it to protect army personnel’s human rights being violated daily by stone-pelters shows people have to knock the doors of justice in the face of a political dilemma. The petition was presented by children of two Lt Colonels and a retired Naib Subedar to NHRC chief Justice H L Dattu with a complaint, which complimented the apex human rights body and Amnesty International for zealously protecting the human rights of locals in disturbed areas of J&K but complained that they are turning a blind eye towards the plight of Army personnel who face threat to life daily from stone-pelters while observing the government directions for restraints. They said a sub-optimal war was being waged in J&K since independence and the state as well as the Centre have decided to enforce AFSPA to require Army to assist the ‘failed state machinery’. The Army has been deployed in J&K since the state machinery was incapable of handling the law and order situation. But the irony is that the very administration which the Army seeks to assist and support has failed to safeguard the human rights of the armed forces personnel,” the petition said. Referring to the 2018 Shopian incident of Army personnel firing in self-defence and registration of FIR against them, they asked why no FIR has been registered against stone-pelters and only against soldiers who were acting in self-defence. Some countries have prescribed stringent punishment for those throwing stones at armed forces personnel. In the US a person or group of persons throwing stones at armed forces personnel can be jailed for life. In Israel it was up to 20 years, New Zealand it is 14 years, Australia 5 years and UK 3-5 years. It’s only in India FIR is registered against army and the stone pelters go scot-free. Thanks to political leaders who play vote bank politics over the body of army men.