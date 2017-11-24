Saeed’s release is an attempt by Pak to ‘mainstream’ UN-proscribed terrorists: India

Agency

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday expressed “outrage” at Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed’s imminent release from house arrest+ in Pakistan, terming it an attempt by the neighbour to “mainstream” proscribed terrorists.

“Saeed’s release appears to be an attempt by the Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists,” ANI quoted MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar as saying.

Kumar added that Saeed’s release confirms the neighbouring country’s “lack of seriousness” in bringing perpetrators of terror to justice.

He said India was “outraged that a self-confessed and UN-proscribed terrorist has been allowed to walk free.”

On Wednesday, a judicial body in Pakistan ordered the release of the 26/11 attack mastermind from house arrest, citing “insufficient evidence.”

Saeed may walk free tonight if the Pakistani government does not detain him in any other case, PTI reported earlier today.

However, an official source told the agency that the government is considering detaining him in another case. Pakistan is worried that Saeed’s release could lead to imposition of sanctions from the international community on the country.

On January 31, Saeed and his four aides – Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain – were detained by the Punjab government for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The government can detain a person for up to three months under different charges but requires the approval of a judicial review board to extend detention.

The US had announced a $10 million bounty for Saaed for his alleged role in the Mumbai terror attack. The JuD is believed to be the front of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was responsible for the 26/11 attack.

In May 2008, the United States Department of the Treasury designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224, the spokesperson said.

“Saeed was also individually designated by the United Nations under UNSCR 1267 (UN Security Council Resolution) in December 2008 following the November 2008 Mumbai attack,” the official said.

The LeT and several of its front organisations, leaders, and operatives remain under both State Department and Treasury Department sanctions, the State Department official noted.