Sadhu Rally organised on Akshay Navmi

NOWSHERA: A Sadhu rally was organized on the occasion of Akshay Navmi on Sunday in which large number of Sadhu and saints took a round of Nowshera town on Sunday under the supervision of Mahamandleshwar Shri Shri 1008 Santosh Dass Moni Ji Maharaj.

The rally started from Thakurdwara Khoo Wala amid beating of drums and later concluded in the same temple after completing round of the town. Later in the afternoon a Bhandara was also organised in which the saints, Sadhus and devotees participated.