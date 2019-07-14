Sadhu found dead

State Times News JAMMU: A Sadhu was found dead near a temple in Trikuta Nagar area on Saturday. As per the details, locals on seeing a body of a Sadhu near temple informed the police, which shifted it to hospital. The deceased has been identified as Raju, resident of Punjab. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper