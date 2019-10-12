Sadhu assaulted over land dispute

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A Sadhu was assaulted over land dispute on Friday at Domana area. As per the details, Ashutosh Giri who was staying in Ashram in Durga Nagar was assaulted by the owner of a banquet hall which was adjacent to Ashram over land dispute. On seeing the incident, locals gathered at the spot and informed the police which shifted him to GMC Hospital for treatment. In his statement to police, locals disclosed that the Ashram land was provided to him by the ancestors of banquet hall owner and now the owner is demanding it back.
